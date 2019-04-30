Baton Rouge felon shot and killed by Mississippi police

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS – A felon from Baton Rouge who police say was selling drugs out of a house in Mississippi while on parole was shot and killed by a team of officers serving an arrest warrant.

Twenty-nine-year-old Lawrence Bottoms pointed a loaded handgun at members of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team around 3 p.m. on April 29.

Officers opened fire, and Bottoms was struck multiple times.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

An investigation lead police to believe Bottoms, who was on parole with the Mississippi Department of Corrections at the time of his death, was selling drugs out of a home on East Neshoba Street in Bayside Park.

Due to his extensive criminal record, which included a conviction for stabbing a teenager in the face multiple times with a screwdriver, Hancock County police approached the scene with extreme caution.

Bottoms escaped the apartment where he was hiding and fled on foot.

At one point, he aimed a gun at police, who opened fire.

Allison Rainey was also arrested at the scene and charged with disorderly conduct, failure to comply, felony harboring a fugitive, and resisting arrest.