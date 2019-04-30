2 children hospitalized after Covington house fire

COVINGTON – Two children and their grandfather were hospitalized after an early morning house fire in Covington.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 21000 block of Pat O’Brien Road around 2 a.m. on April 30, according to the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal.

When they arrived on the scene, an 11-year-old girl and her grandfather were standing outside of the burning home.

Firefighters soon rescued a 12-year-old boy, who was still inside the house.

Both children were taken to the intensive care unit of a New Orleans hospital, while their grandfather was taken to a Northshore hospital for evaluation, according to the fire marshal.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

