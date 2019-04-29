Ziggy Bash raises money for recovering firefighter Danny Ziegler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Yesterday, My Brother's Bar and the NOLA community came together to support first responder, Danny Ziegler, also known as Ziggy.

The event was titled Ziggy Bash in honor of Danny's popular nickname.

The Bash boasted four bands, hundreds of people, inflatable jumping houses, and food was available for purchase. All proceeds went to Danny.

The firefighter was injured in February after responding to an apartment fire in Old Metairie. The roof caved in while he was in the process of taming the fire. This sent him several feat into the flames.

Danny was immediately rescued and rushed to The University Medical Burn Center on Canal Street. Friends say, it took about took about 19 minutes from the time Ziegler fell into the fire to the time he made it to the hospital.

The fire fighter suffered third degree burns to his hands, face, and back. Doctors say, he also endured significant inhalation injuries caused by the accident.

It's been just short of three months since Ziegler's injuries and his family tells WGNO "he's made a miraculous recovery." On Friday, March 15th, the hero was released from the hospital and continued his recovery process at home.

Several fundraisers and events have been created in honor of Danny: blood drives, block parties, and car shows were some of the contributions just to name a few.

Unbeknownst to Ziggy or his family, firefighters from JPFD created a GoFundMe account to help relieve medical expenses for their friend.

As of today, the account has raised $83,241. More than 800 donated across America. "The outcry of support nationwide has been amazing. People that we don't even know that are just supporting firemen throughout the country have come to Danny's aid" Ziegler's brother, Matt tells WGNO.

WGNO will keep an update on Danny Ziegler throughout his recovery process. If you'd like to donate, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/jpfd-firefighter-daniel-zeigler.