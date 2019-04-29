Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Baby Girl

Baby Girl is a young, hound/terrier mix.  Her name is Baby Girl because that's what the nice woman who picked her up off of the street called her and it stuck.  She was starving and skinny when she was rescued and the vets at Metairie Small Animal Hospital nursed her back to health.  Then someone from ARNO brought Baby Girl to her new home at the shelter.  She loves playing with all of her doggy friends and meeting all the new volunteers, but she would love a nice soft bed of her own!

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

