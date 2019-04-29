On ICE? A hoverboard? Only at Disney on Ice – Mickey’s Search Party! Want tickets?

Posted 4:28 PM, April 29, 2019, by

CHICAGO -  It's the greatest show on ice.

Disney on Ice Mickey's Search Party.

It's the kind of Disney on Ice that WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood travels to Chicago to get a look at how the stars are getting ready for the big show.

It's a show that brings something kids love right into the spotlight.

That's a hoverboard.

Yes, a hoverboard.

On  ice!

Wild Bill tries it out with the stars who really know what they're doing.

For tickets for the show at UNO Lakefront Arena, all you have to do is click right here.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.