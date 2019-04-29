On ICE? A hoverboard? Only at Disney on Ice – Mickey’s Search Party! Want tickets?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's the greatest show on ice.

Disney on Ice Mickey's Search Party.

It's the kind of Disney on Ice that WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood travels to Chicago to get a look at how the stars are getting ready for the big show.

It's a show that brings something kids love right into the spotlight.

That's a hoverboard.

Yes, a hoverboard.

On ice!

Wild Bill tries it out with the stars who really know what they're doing.

