Man wanted in Baton Rouge shot by police in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS. – A man wanted by Baton Rouge police has been shot dead by police in Mississippi.

The unidentified man was shot around 2:30 p.m. by Hancock County sheriff’s deputies, who were serving a high risk warrant, according to WLOX.

Witnesses reported hearing at least 10 shots fired after the suspect fled from a home that the officers had just fired tear gas into.

The suspect faced off with deputies who had set up a nearby perimeter, drawing his weapon, according to WLOX.

The officers opened fire, and the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

No details about what the man was wanted for in Baton Rouge have been released.

