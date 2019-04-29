× Maisie Williams wasn’t so sure she was ready for the Winterfell battle

It was the epic battle that “Game of Thrones” viewers have been waiting for, but there was one person who wasn’t so sure about it.

Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark on the HBO drama, told Entertainment Weekly that she felt concerned when she first learned that her character was the one to deliver the final blow to The Night King.

“I immediately thought that everybody would hate it; that Arya doesn’t deserve it,” Williams said in the interview. “The hardest thing is in any series is when you build up a villain that’s so impossible to defeat and then you defeat them. It has to be intelligently done because otherwise people are like, ‘Well, [the villain] couldn’t have been that bad when some 100-pound girl comes in and stabs him.’ You gotta make it cool. And then I told my boyfriend and he was like, ‘Mmm, should be Jon [Snow] though really, shouldn’t it?'”

But Williams said when she got on set, she realized that her character was made for the moment.

“When we did the whole bit with Melisandre, I realized the whole scene with [the Red Woman] brings it back to everything I’ve been working for over these past six seasons — four if you think about it since [Arya] got to the House of Black and White,” Williams explained. “It all comes down to this one very moment. It’s also unexpected and that’s what this show does. So then I was like, ‘F**k you Jon, I get it.'”

One person who has always had her back is co-star and real-life friend, Sophie Turner, who sent multiple messages of encouragement to Williams.

“You really motherf***ing are that b***h. You are that b***h,” Turner said about the Arya’s big episode in an Instagram story. “She did that. She did that. That’s right, hunty. That is right, hunty.”