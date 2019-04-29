Katy Perry brings the ‘Soul’ to Jazz Fest with The Soul Rebels onstage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Pop superstar Katy Perry headlined Jazz Fest at the Acura stage on Saturday evening. One of the highlights of her sparkling and energetic performance was when she brought a popular New Orleans brass band onstage to perform with her.

Perry performed a few of her songs with The Soul Rebels including her monstrous hit, "Dark Horse." The Soul Rebels continued to play while Katy sang, a few of her newer songs, "Pendulum," and "Chained to the Rhythm" from her latest album, "Witness."

In addition, Katy brought Gospel Soul Children choir to perform a marvelous mashup of "Firework" and "Oh Happy Day" with her. All while confetti and giant beach balls went flying through the air.

The stage was all decked in pink with a poem by New Orleans native and friend of Perry's Cleo Wade which read: "You want Love? Be Love. You want Light? Be Light."

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez is a big fan of Perry and captured the video of Katy and The Soul Rebels on his Iphone.

Fans felt her performance was a "feel good" memorable experience that they'll remember for a lifetime.

Katy posted to Instagram her gratefulness for New Orleans and Jazz Fest for asking her to be a part of the 50th anniversary fun.