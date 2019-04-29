Katy Perry brings the ‘Soul’ to Jazz Fest with The Soul Rebels onstage

Posted 4:49 PM, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 05:27PM, April 29, 2019

NEW ORLEANS-- Pop superstar Katy Perry headlined Jazz Fest at the Acura stage on Saturday evening.  One of the highlights of her sparkling and energetic performance was when she brought a popular New Orleans brass band onstage to perform with her.

Perry performed a few of her songs with The Soul Rebels including her monstrous hit, "Dark Horse."    The Soul Rebels continued to play while Katy sang, a few of her newer songs, "Pendulum," and "Chained to the Rhythm" from her latest album, "Witness."

In addition, Katy brought Gospel Soul Children choir to perform a marvelous mashup of "Firework" and "Oh Happy Day" with her.  All while confetti and giant beach balls went flying through the air.

The stage was all decked in pink with a poem by New Orleans native and friend of Perry's Cleo Wade which read: "You want Love? Be Love.  You want Light?  Be Light."

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez is a big fan of Perry and captured the video of Katy and The Soul Rebels on his Iphone.

Fans felt her performance was a "feel good" memorable experience that they'll remember for a lifetime.

Katy posted to Instagram her gratefulness for New Orleans and Jazz Fest for asking her to be a part of the 50th anniversary fun.

 

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.