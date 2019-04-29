Kansas toddler tests positive for STD after rape, police say

Posted 1:58 PM, April 29, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Police in Kansas are investigating what led to a 2-year-old girl testing positive for a sexually transmitted disease after evidence of rape was discovered, according to WDAF.

Kansas City Police Chief Terry Zeigler said on Twitter the toddler and her siblings had been left at home with a family friend. The next day, the girl’s mother noticed evidence of sexual assault.

She was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital where she tested positive for an STD, KAKE reported.

No arrests have been made.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.