John Singleton is on life support, his publicist says

Director John Singleton is on life support after suffering a stroke almost two weeks ago, his publicist Shannon Barr told CNN.

Several reports that Singleton had died were published online Monday morning, and fans began posting tributes. But Barr said those reports are inaccurate.

Singleton, 51, suffered what was characterized in court documents filed last week as “a major stroke” on April 17.

The filmmaker’s mother and daughter are currently battling in court over who will assume temporary conservatorship, and they differ on their assessment of Singleton’s condition.

Singleton’s mother, Shelia Ward, claimed in court documents filed last week that Singleton was “in a coma and is unable to provide for his personal needs” or “manage his financial resources.”

His daughter, Cleopatra Singleton, disputed that claim, and accused Ward of “misrepresenting” his condition, according to a subsequent court filing.

“Although they do not have a concrete diagnosis, my dad is progressing every day…he is only medically sedated to keep his blood pressure low and allow the vessels in his brain to heal,” Cleopatra Singleton’s filing said.

Singleton, the first black filmmaker nominated for the best director Oscar for his 1991 drama “Boyz n the Hood,” has also directed such other movies as “Poetic Justice,” “Higher Learning,” “2 Fast 2 Furious” and the 2000 remake of “Shaft.”

A show he co-created for the FX Network, “Snowfall,” was renewed last year for a third season.

Since news of his stroke, Singleton’s colleagues in Hollywood have offered their support and well wishes.

On Friday, “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” creator Shonda Rhimes shared a story about Singleton calling her up with inspiring words while she was in film school.

“John did not know me at all. But someone at USC had told him I was talented and he was kindly calling to offer me some words of encouragement,” she wrote. “He told me to keep writing. I never forgot it. Praying for him and for his family now.”