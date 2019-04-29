Help police get this shoplifting arrest in the bag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who tried to get sneaky while shoplifting. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Thursday, April 25, at about 4:45 in the afternoon. Surveillance footage shows how it all went down.

A man in a blue shirt is seen in the Dollar General store in the 4500 block of Old Gentilly Road. The security camera footage shows the man grabbing jug after jug of laundry detergent. But unlike so many other shoplifters, instead of simply carrying the items out of the store, the man puts them inside of Dollar General bags. The NOPD says the man probably brought the bags into the store with him.

A store worker is also seen in the video by the front door, but the bags appear to throw him off just long enough for the shoplifter to make his escape.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice Caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.