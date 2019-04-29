Germaine Bazzle a giant in the classroom and a giant of the fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The great Germaine Bazzle continues to dazzle audiences well into her 80's. And while she started on stage as a bass player, her singing calls to mind another giant of the jazz world.

Quint Davis of Festival Productions-long-time producer of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival says "Germaine Bazzle? That's easy. That's the Ella Fitzgerald of New Orleans."

Comparisons like that are certainly well founded, attested by Bazzle's decades on the bandstand but Bazzle told us that her true calling is teaching young people music. In fact, Bazzle is a New Orleans native but began her work in the classroom in 1953 in Thibodaux, La. and spent over 50 years at Xavier Prep. She currently teaches music every summer at the Louis Armstrong Summer Jazz Camp.

Davis also said, "She is the jazz vocalist of New Orleans. Just like Irma Thomas is the soul vocalist of New Orleans. It's beautiful. That's her place her place in New Orleans: jazz singing."

Germaine Bazzle performs every Tuesday night at the Little Gem Saloon and on Sunday nights at The Jazz Playhouse at the Royal Sonesta.

Giants of the Fest is brought to you with help from the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Archive and sponsored by Rouses Markets.