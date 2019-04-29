× Former college hoops assistant says Will Wade told him “deal in place” for $300k for Naz Reid

Another allegation against LSU basketball coach Will Wade, who was recently re-instated by the University.

Former Arizona men’s basketball assistant coach Book Richardson says Wade told him he had a $300 thousand “deal in place” for Naz Reid. Reid was a five star recruit, who was a lynchpin of LSU’s run to the Sweet 16. Reid has since declared for the NBA draft.

The allegation was presented on video as Richardson spoke to FBI under cover agents. The video was played during the trial of an alleged recruiting middle man and a sneaker executive. Both are accused of bribery.

Wade was suspended by LSU after reports of an FBI wiretap, where Wade allegedly said he had a “strong *$#( offer” for a recruit, later identified as freshman guard Javonte Smart of Baton Rouge.

As part of his re-negotiated contract, Wade can by fired with cause by LSU is he is found to have committed level 1 or level 2 NCAA violations.