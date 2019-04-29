× Family dispute leads to shootout in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS – A family dispute led to a shootout in New Orleans East.

A 28-year-old man got into an argument with two relatives by marriage just after 11:30 p.m. on April 27 in the 4800 block of Cardenas Drive, according to the NOPD.

Twenty-eight-year-old Joseph Edwards struck the victim in the face as the argument escalated into a fight.

At some point, Edwards pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

The victim took cover, retrieved his handgun, and returned fire, according to the NOPD.

Edwards and a 36-year-old man, who was involved in the initial argument, fled the scene.

A short time later, the 36-year-old man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

It remains unclear who shot the 36-year-old man, according to the NOPD.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Edwards for aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and negligent injury.

30.023249 -89.965761