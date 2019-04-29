Family dispute leads to shootout in New Orleans East

Posted 11:01 AM, April 29, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS – A family dispute led to a shootout in New Orleans East.

A 28-year-old man got into an argument with two relatives by marriage just after 11:30 p.m. on April 27 in the 4800 block of Cardenas Drive, according to the NOPD.

Twenty-eight-year-old Joseph Edwards struck the victim in the face as the argument escalated into a fight.

At some point, Edwards pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

The victim took cover, retrieved his handgun, and returned fire, according to the NOPD.

Edwards and a 36-year-old man, who was involved in the initial argument, fled the scene.

A short time later, the 36-year-old man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

It remains unclear who shot the 36-year-old man, according to the NOPD.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Edwards for aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and negligent injury.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 30.023249 by -89.965761.

4800 block of Cardenas Drive

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.