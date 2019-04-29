Family dispute leads to shootout in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS – A family dispute led to a shootout in New Orleans East.
A 28-year-old man got into an argument with two relatives by marriage just after 11:30 p.m. on April 27 in the 4800 block of Cardenas Drive, according to the NOPD.
Twenty-eight-year-old Joseph Edwards struck the victim in the face as the argument escalated into a fight.
At some point, Edwards pulled out a handgun and opened fire.
The victim took cover, retrieved his handgun, and returned fire, according to the NOPD.
Edwards and a 36-year-old man, who was involved in the initial argument, fled the scene.
A short time later, the 36-year-old man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
It remains unclear who shot the 36-year-old man, according to the NOPD.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Edwards for aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and negligent injury.