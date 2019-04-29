3 shot in St. Claude neighborhood

Posted 9:43 AM, April 29, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS – Three people were shot yesterday in the St. Claude neighborhood.

Gunfire erupted just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Piety and Marais Streets, according to the NOPD.

At least two people opened fire, striking a 26-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman, and an 8-year-old girl.

The man was struck once in the upper torso and taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The woman and girl both suffered graze wounds and were also listed in stable condition.

Initial reports by the NOPD listed the gender of the 8-year-old as a male, but correction was later issued.

No further information on the triple shooting is available at this time.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 29.967946 by -90.041307.

Piety and Marais Streets

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.