Dynamic Duo: Palmer and Rahm cruise to victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

It was an interesting pairing.

Ryan Palmer, the 42 year old, who hasn’t won on the PGA tour since 2010, and 24 year old Jon Rahm, one of the game’s budding stars. The pair combined for a 4 round score of 26 under par and cruised to a three shot win over Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans Sunday at the TPC in Avondale.

The pair shot a final round 69. Birdies on 13 and 14, and four consecutive pars helped seal the victory.

Rahm, who has won at least once in all three year on the PGA tour, said the format, for him, was challenging. The final round was played in the alternate shot format.

Palmer and Rahm each got $1,051,200 for the victory.