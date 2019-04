The second seeded Lakeshore Titans, started fast, and then finished off Assumption in game one of their 4A best two of three series. Titans win it 10-5.

Lakeshore can win the series in game 2 at 1 pm Saturday. If Assumption wins, a decisive game 3 will follow.