The Jesuit Blue Jays have relied on their pitching all season, and Friday night in the Division I playoffs was no different.

Will Helmers fanned 8, and toss a complete game in a 2-1 Jays win over Holy Cross. Here the action from Friday Night Fastball, presented by Delgado Community College, education that works.

Jesuit can clinch the best two of three series with a victory Saturday in game two. First pitch is 3 pm at John Ryan Stadium.

If Holy Cross wins, a third and decisive game will follow.