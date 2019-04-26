Walk like MADD this Saturday

METAIRIE, LA – The New Orleans Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is hosting their 2nd Annual “Walk Like MADD” non-competitive 5K.

The fundraising walk will take place this Saturday, April 27.

The walk begins at 8 A.M. at LaSalle Park, 6600 Airline Hwy, and registration is $15 for those aged 5-21, and $20 for those who are 21 and over.

The purpose of the event is to raise funds and rally support for MADD’s Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving.

Funds raised through Walk Like MADD will help further MADD’s lifesaving mission and the Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving, which calls for high-visibility law enforcement, ignition interlocks or “in-car breathalyzers” for all convicted drunk drivers, and support for the development of advanced technology.

Walk Like MADD has three main components:

Remember : We walk for those who no longer can and alongside those who are learning to walk again.

: We walk for those who no longer can and alongside those who are learning to walk again. Inspire : We walk empowered even when we feel powerless, as survivors when we have been victimized, and with purpose when we have lost our way.

: We walk empowered even when we feel powerless, as survivors when we have been victimized, and with purpose when we have lost our way. Commit: We walk with supporters who share our vision of no more drunk driving victims.

“We walk to finish the job that was started by a grieving mother in 1980. Now in our 39th year, MADD has saved more than 370,000 lives and has served more than 840,000 victims,” said Valerie Cox, Program Director for MADD Louisiana. “Walk Like MADD will raise mission-critical funds to help save lives in our hometown.”

Despite a nearly 50 percent decline in drunk driving deaths since MADD was founded in 1980, almost 11,000 people are killed by drunk drivers and another 290,000 are injured in drunk driving crashes every year. In fact, two in three people will be involved in a drunk driving crash in their lifetime.

In 2017, 311 lives were lost to impaired driving in the state of Louisiana.

Can’t attend the walk? That’s okay! Here are other ways you can help!