Taylor Swift's snake era evolved into butterflies and pastels in her new song 'Me!'

Gone are the days of edgy, scale-and-fangs Taylor Swift.

And she made sure we knew it by beginning her latest music video with the explosion of the snake that marked her last album, “Reputation,” into a flurry of butterflies.

Swift’s latest single and video, “Me!” featuring Panic! at Disco’s Brendon Urie, became available after midnight early Friday.

If the message of her last album is “the old Taylor is dead,” her song and video are likely an introduction to the Swift her fans had always known.

The video is filled with (more than) nods to tropes that are familiar to Swifties, like her love of cats, sparkles, vintage looks and storytelling.

But there are plenty of smaller details that very well may send them into a frenzy. The video features a stray Christmas tree and a portrait of the Dixie Chicks.

Are those references to the Grammy winner’s roots? (She grew up on a Christmas tree farm and crossed over to Pop music from Country) Or, are they classic Taylor Easter Eggs? Time will tell.

There was certainly a trail of clues leading to Friday’s release.

For almost two weeks, Swift has been posting a new clue on her Instagram account every day with the caption: “4.26.” She even launched a countdown clock across her platforms teasing the big unveiling.

Swift appeared with ABC’s Robin Roberts during the NFL draft’s first round, which was a clue she left her followers on Instagram.

“Next clue: I’ll be joining the magnificent @robinrobertsgma for a chat tonight on ABC live from Nashville,” she said.

During an interview with Roberts, Swift revealed what fans can expect when the countdown clock stops: a new song and music video featuring Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie.

Swift said “ME!” highlights individuality and empowering people to be themselves.

Swift released her last album, “Reputation,” in 2017.