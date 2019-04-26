Tamica and LBJ take the Jazz Fest $20 food challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The 50th Anniversary of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival is underway and Twist hosts Tamica Lee and LBJ decided to venture out to the fest to sample some incredible food with a twist! The challenge was to see which of them could get the best food for 20.00.

With the cooperation of the vendors they enjoyed sauteed spinach, fried plantains and chicken on a stick, cochon de lait po-boy, Crawfish Monica, Ms. Linda's yakamein, fried pork chop sandwich, and bread pudding with rum sauce.

All of that was washed down with rose mint and orange mandarin iced tea.

Many thanks to all the vendors that played along!