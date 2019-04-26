Sun out, by pros still playing catch up at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Posted 9:17 PM, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:18PM, April 26, 2019

Friday was a picture perfect day for golf in Avondale at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

And, lots of golf was played as the PGA tour pros tried to catch up after the heavy rains of Thursday.

Play Friday was suspended at 7 pm. The second round will be completed Saturday morning, and the cut will be made.

Peter Malnati and Billy Hurley III are the clubhouse leaders at 14 under par. but several are at 13 under, and still have holes to play in the second round

Defending champions Billy Horschel and Scott Piercey are at 10 under par. The pair played 36 holes Friday, shooting scores of 66 and 68. Here’s highlights from their round.

Horschel was battling a sinus infection. He said the rain Thursday was a blessing. He may have had to withdraw due to illness.

 

