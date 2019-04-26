Second Round of Zurich Classic Begins Today

Posted 2:33 PM, April 26, 2019, by

Zurich Golf Classic

  • April 22-28, 2019
  • Location
    • TPC Louisiana
    • 11001 Lapalco Blvd,
    • Avondale, LA 70094
  • Schedule of Events
  • Tickets
    • "Watch golf like a pro. Follow your favorite golfer. Feast on po-boys, crawfish, margaritas and more. Daily Tickets are valid any single day Wednesday – Sunday. Fans 17 and under are admitted FREE with a ticketed adult." - ZurichGolfClassic.com
    • Single-Day Grounds Pass: $35.00
    • Weekly Badge: $85.00
    • Click here for more ticket options.
    • Spectator Guide & Etiquette
  • Benefits the Fore!Kids Foundation

Click here for more information about the Zurich Golf Classic.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.