Saints trade up, go big in 2nd round of NFL draft

Offensive line was a need area for the Saints, and the club filled it in the second round of the NFL draft.

The Saints selected Texas A&M center Erik McCoy, 6-4, 303 pounds with the 48th pick in the draft. The Saints acquired the pick from the Miami Dolphins.

McCoy came at a steep price. The Saints sent the Dolphins their 2020 second round pick, and a 6th round selection this season, pick 202. The Dolphins also got the Saints second round pick, number 62.

McCoy could get a chance to start right away. Center Max Unger retired in the offseason, prompting the Saints signing of Vikings free agent center/guard Nick Easton.

Saints left guard Andrus Peat is in the final season of his rookie contract in 2019. If the Saints do not sign him to a contract extension, or tag him next off-season, he would be a free agent.

McCoy ran a 4.89 forty yard dash at the NFL combine. The redshirt junior did not allow a sack in his college career.

The Saints have had great success in drafting on the offensive line. In 2013, the Saints used a third round pick on Terron Armstead, the club’s starting left tackle. New Orleans drafted Peat in the first round in 2015, and in 2017, the Saints used the last pick of the first round to draft starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

The Saints were sixth in the NFL in yards rushing per game last season, at more than 126. New Orleans had 26 rushing touchdowns, most in the NFL, and eight more than the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.