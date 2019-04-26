NOPD looking for man who used counterfeit cash on Bourbon St.

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man they say scammed a Bourbon Street bar using counterfeit cash.

The unidentified suspected targeted a bar in the 200 block of Bourbon around 9:15 p.m. on April 23, according to the NOPD.

The suspect handed over a counterfeit bill and asked for change, receiving real money in return.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the pictured subject is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

29.954776 -90.068966