NOPD looking for man who used counterfeit cash on Bourbon St.

Posted 2:35 PM, April 26, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man they say scammed a Bourbon Street bar using counterfeit cash.

The unidentified suspected targeted a bar in the 200 block of Bourbon around 9:15 p.m. on April 23, according to the NOPD.

The suspect handed over a counterfeit bill and asked for change, receiving real money in return.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the pictured subject is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 29.954776 by -90.068966.

200 block of Bourbon Street

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.