LSU’s Devin White highlights first round of NFL Draft

Metairie, La. -- While Saints fans waited to see if their team would trade-up to get a first round pick Thursday, it was LSU linebacker Devin White that stole the NFL Draft headlines in the state of Louisiana. White, who was named LSU's only Butkus Award winner this past season, was selected as the 5th overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He heads to the Saints' NFC South divisional rival, where he'll join fellow Tigers Kendell Beckwith and Kevin Minter.

"I feel like I'm a guy that can fit in anywhere," White said. "I can adapt to anything. It's a great spot for me and I'm just ready to get there and just do what I do and just be part of a great organization with a great coaching staff, great owners and just everything about the program. I'm just ready to be there."

White, who was one of 9 SEC players drafted Thursday, becomes the 42nd LSU player to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. The last first round selections from LSU came in 2017, when Leonard Fournette, Jamal Adams and Tre'Davious White were all taken in the first round.

LSU cornerback Greedy Williams was projected to go in the first round but his name was not called. He is now expected to be taken early in the second round, which begins Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. CT.

The Saints will be on the clock for the first time in this draft in Friday's second round, with the 62nd overall pick.