Here’s where you can nab a free snack on National Pretzel Day

It’s National Pretzel Day, and we’re here to help you save some dough.

If you’re craving some soft, warm goodness on this glorious day of celebration, here’s a list of places where you can cop a pretzel for free (or almost free) on April 26.

Wetzel’s Pretzels : One free original pretzel

: One free original pretzel Philly Pretzel Factory : One free soft pretzel

: One free soft pretzel Auntie Anne’s : Buy any pretzel item and get an original or cinamon sugar pretzel for free until Sunday with this coupon

: Buy any pretzel item and get an original or cinamon sugar pretzel for free until Sunday with this coupon Pretzelmaker : Sign up for the rewards app and get a free soft pretzel

: Sign up for the rewards app and get a free soft pretzel Quaker Steak & Lube : One free pretzel with beer cheese dip if you’re a rewards member

: One free pretzel with beer cheese dip if you’re a rewards member Ben’s Soft Pretzels : Donate $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund for a free jumbo soft pretzel

: Donate $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund for a free jumbo soft pretzel Cumberland Farms: Buy a hot pretzel between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and get a free Chill Zone beverage

While you’re waiting in line to get your twisted treat, perhaps you can pass the time by telling the person behind you about where pretzels came from and why they came to be.

Though the exact origin of the pretzel is unknown, legend has it that an Italian monk invented it in 610 AD to reward children who learned their prayers. The characteristic loops of a pretzel supposedly resemble the crossed arms of praying children, which is exactly the image you want in your head while you’re ripping into some Auntie Anne’s.

The Catholic Church inadvertently contributed to the popularity of pretzels when it issued strict rules about fasting during Lent in the seventh century, according to The History Channel. Because pretzels are basically just bread and water, they were a good, penitent food to snack on in lieu of more substantial meals.