Helicopter program launching in Louisiana to combat the threat of West Nile virus

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – A helicopter will now be used as a tool in the mosquito control efforts.

St. Tammany Parish Mosquito Abatement announced the program kick-off on Friday morning.

A detailed press conference will be held on May 3, and will be followed with a short helicopter demonstration near the airfield.

Director of St. Tammany Parish Mosquito Abatement, Dr. Kevin Caillouet, will meet and speak with agency representatives to learn more about how this new tool will help us to better control mosquito populations.

The helicopter will be used to combat the increasing threat of West Nile virus in St. Tammany Parish