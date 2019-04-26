Give & Shake event benefiting Hotel Hope

METAIRIE – Hotel Hope is hosting a fundraising event on Tuesday, May 7.

Hotel Hope is a nonprofit, interfaith organization that provides housing to women and their children while guiding them to self-sufficiency and self-empowerment through intensive case management in a safe and loving atmosphere.

Hotel Hope plans to move families from homelessness to self-sufficiency through a three stage service model that involves providing crisis intervention services, residential stability and help in achieving economic self-sufficiency.

For every person that mentions “GIVE and Shake” while ordering, Hotel Hope will receive 20% of the profits.

The purpose of this Give & Shake event is to invite the community out to take a night off from cooking while raising money to support the mission of Hotel Hope.

Come out to Atomic Burger at 3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd. to enjoy fresh house-ground burgers, delicious fries, and incredible shakes!

The event will go from 3 P.M. – 10 P.M.

