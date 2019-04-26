× Double homicide investigation underway in Harvey

HARVEY, LA — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto says deputies were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 4200 block of Lac Couture Drive around 12:05 a.m. Friday and found a man who’d been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, two men were brought to a local hospital by car. They’d also been shot. One of them died at the hospital and the other is in stable condition.

According to Sheriff Lopinto, all three men were involved in the same shooting on Lac Couture Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300. Or you can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

