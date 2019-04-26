Chalmette teacher arrested for inappropriate contact with 8-year-old students

CHALMETTE – A local teacher has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate contact with two different 8-year-old students.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto announced the arrest of 36-year-old Anthony Prejean, of Chalmette.

Prejean is being charged with two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

The investigation began on April 2, 2019, when Jefferson Parish Schools notified the Sheriff’s Office of allegations of inappropriate behavior made against Prejean.

The incidents occurred at the school, 220 Acacia Drive in Waggaman, between August 2018 and March 2019.

Prejean is accused having inappropriate contact with two different 8-year-old students.

In both cases, he allegedly held the girl’s hand against his groin area (over the clothes), then moved the child’s hand in an up-and-down motion.

Reports show these incidents occurred when other children were present, but apparently unable to observe the activities.

“A former Jefferson Parish Schools employee was arrested by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office earlier today for indecent behavior with a juvenile,” said Director of Communications for Jefferson Parish Schools, Ted Beasley. “JP Schools immediately conducted an investigation and contacted JPSO after learning about the allegations. The employee resigned when JP Schools began its investigation. The safety of our students is our top responsibility. All JP Schools employees undergo a background check upon employment. The district will provide counselors to any students or staff members impacted.”

Prejean surrendered himself with the assistance of his attorney.

He did not make any statements.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents, or any other, is asked to contact the School Offense Section at 504-364-5300.