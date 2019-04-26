Audubon Zoo Presents Zoo-To-Do for Kids and Adults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zoo-To-Do For Kids

"Zoo-To-Do for Kids presented by Children's Hospital is New Orleans’s premier benefit event for kids. Audubon Zoo is transformed into a magical playland filled with giant inflatables, live entertainment and complimentary food and libations to delight every palate. All attendees one year of age or older must have a ticket and be accompanied by an adult." - audubonnatureinstitute.org

Rain or shine! **The zoo will be closing at 1:00pm to prepare.**

Friday, April 26, 2019

Audubon Zoo 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70118

Sponsor and Patron Party 5:00pm - 9:00pm Inside the VIP Hospitality Tent Sponsor Benefits Tickets Zoo-To-Do For Kids JovialJenny Area Sponsor - $5,000 Zoo-To-Do For Kids Spectacular Spots Sponsor - $2,500 Zoo-To-Do For Kids Ooh-La-La Lanky Patron - $1,500 Zoo-To-Do For Kids Sunny Savanna Patron - $800 Zoo-To-Do for Kids Happy Hoofstock Patron -$400 Member discounts do not apply

Early Admittance 5:00pm - 9:00pm Tickets Zoo-To-Do for Kids Early Admit - $40 Member discounts do not apply

General Admittance 6:00pm - 9:00pm Tickets Zoo-To-Do for Kids Non-Member - $25 Zoo-To-Do for Kids Member - $20



All Proceeds from the 2019 Zoo-To-Do Events support Audubon Zoo!

Click here for more information about Zoo-To-Do for Kids and to purchase tickets.

Whitney Zoo-To-Do

"Spend a memorable evening at the 2019 Hancock Whitney Zoo-To-Do, Audubon Zoo's signature fundraising event celebrating its 42nd year. Your ticket purchase includes live entertainment, premium cocktails and delicious cuisine from local restaurants. Tickets may be purchased in advance and are sold at the gate. No refunds." - audubonnatureinstitute.org

**The Zoo will be closed all day.**

Friday, May 3, 2019

Audubon Zoo 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70118

Sponsor Party Audubon Tea Room, Garden, Patron Lounge and Patio Sponsor Benefits 7:00pm - Midnight Tickets Zoo-To-Do Towering Twiga Sponsor - $12,500 (Admits 30) Zoo-To-Do Radiant Rothschild Sponsor - $7,500 (Admits 22) Zoo-To-Do Groovy Giraffe Sponsor - $5,000 (Admits 18) Zoo-To-Do Regal Reticulated Sponsor - $3,000 (Admits 10) Zoo-To-Do Grazing Grassland Sponsor - $1,650 (Admits 6) Member discounts do not apply

Patron Party Patron Lounge and Patio and Benefits 7:00pm - Midnight Tickets Zoo-To-Do Amazing Acacia Patron - $550 (Admits 2) Zoo-To-Do Giraffe Calf Junior Patron (21-35) - $450 (Admits 2) Zoo-To-Do Single Patron - $275 (Admits 1) Zoo-To-Do Junior Patron (21-35) - $225 (Admits 1) Member discounts do not apply

Zoo-To-Do Gala Audubon Zoo Grounds 8:00pm - Midnight Tickets Zoo-To-Do Individual - $175 Zoo-To-Do Young Member (21-35) - $110 Zoo-To-Do Member - $155

Participating Restaurants

Participating Bars

Entertainment Featured Entertainment - The Main Attraction Band (Capital One Bank Stage: 9pm - midnight) Electric String Quartet - (Lupin Arrival Plaza: 6:30pm - 8:30pm) Bon Bon Vivant - (Cooper Plaza: 7pm - 10pm) Vivaz - (Capital One Bank Stage: 7pm - 8:30pm)

Raffles Luxury Vehicle Raffle Lee Michaels Rolex Raffle

Silent Auction

All Proceeds from the 2019 Zoo-To-Do Events support Audubon Zoo!

Click here for more information about Whitney Zoo-To-Do and to buy tickets.