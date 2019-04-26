Audubon Zoo Presents Zoo-To-Do for Kids and Adults

"Zoo-To-Do for Kids presented by Children's Hospital is New Orleans’s premier benefit event for kids. Audubon Zoo is transformed into a magical playland filled with giant inflatables, live entertainment and complimentary food and libations to delight every palate. All attendees one year of age or older must have a ticket and be accompanied by an adult." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
Rain or shine! **The zoo will be closing at 1:00pm to prepare.**
- Friday, April 26, 2019
- Audubon Zoo
- 6500 Magazine St.,
- New Orleans, LA 70118
- Sponsor and Patron Party
- 5:00pm - 9:00pm
- Inside the VIP Hospitality Tent
- Sponsor Benefits
- Tickets
- Zoo-To-Do For Kids JovialJenny Area Sponsor - $5,000
- Zoo-To-Do For Kids Spectacular Spots Sponsor - $2,500
- Zoo-To-Do For Kids Ooh-La-La Lanky Patron - $1,500
- Zoo-To-Do For Kids Sunny Savanna Patron - $800
- Zoo-To-Do for Kids Happy Hoofstock Patron -$400
- Member discounts do not apply
- Early Admittance
- 5:00pm - 9:00pm
- Tickets
- Zoo-To-Do for Kids Early Admit - $40
- Member discounts do not apply
- General Admittance
- 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Tickets
- Zoo-To-Do for Kids Non-Member - $25
- Zoo-To-Do for Kids Member - $20
All Proceeds from the 2019 Zoo-To-Do Events support Audubon Zoo!
Click here for more information about Zoo-To-Do for Kids and to purchase tickets.
"Spend a memorable evening at the 2019 Hancock Whitney Zoo-To-Do, Audubon Zoo's signature fundraising event celebrating its 42nd year. Your ticket purchase includes live entertainment, premium cocktails and delicious cuisine from local restaurants. Tickets may be purchased in advance and are sold at the gate. No refunds." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
**The Zoo will be closed all day.**
- Friday, May 3, 2019
- Audubon Zoo
- 6500 Magazine St.,
- New Orleans, LA 70118
- Sponsor Party
- Audubon Tea Room, Garden, Patron Lounge and Patio
- Sponsor Benefits
- 7:00pm - Midnight
- Tickets
- Zoo-To-Do Towering Twiga Sponsor - $12,500 (Admits 30)
- Zoo-To-Do Radiant Rothschild Sponsor - $7,500 (Admits 22)
- Zoo-To-Do Groovy Giraffe Sponsor - $5,000 (Admits 18)
- Zoo-To-Do Regal Reticulated Sponsor - $3,000 (Admits 10)
- Zoo-To-Do Grazing Grassland Sponsor - $1,650 (Admits 6)
- Member discounts do not apply
- Patron Party
- Zoo-To-Do Gala
- Audubon Zoo Grounds
- 8:00pm - Midnight
- Tickets
- Zoo-To-Do Individual - $175
- Zoo-To-Do Young Member (21-35) - $110
- Zoo-To-Do Member - $155
- Participating Restaurants
- Participating Bars
- Entertainment
- Featured Entertainment - The Main Attraction Band (Capital One Bank Stage: 9pm - midnight)
- Electric String Quartet - (Lupin Arrival Plaza: 6:30pm - 8:30pm)
- Bon Bon Vivant - (Cooper Plaza: 7pm - 10pm)
- Vivaz - (Capital One Bank Stage: 7pm - 8:30pm)
- Raffles
- Silent Auction
All Proceeds from the 2018 Zoo-To-Do Events support Audubon Zoo!
Click here for more information about Whitney Zoo-To-Do and to buy tickets.