You know it. She’s a poet. The state champ.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's so quiet in here.

In here is in study hall.

You can hardly hear the tap, tap, tap of Amy Ndiaye.

Amy is quietly busy coming up with something creative for her English 2 class.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is listening to Amy Ndiaye because she's now one of Wild Bill's Amazing Kids brought to you by your friends at The Keating Law Firm.

Amy is amazing.

And she seems so reserved.

That's until she tackles a poem.

Amy Ndiaye is a poet.

And Amy is a fifteen-year-old sophomore in New Orleans.

Wild Bill Wood wonders and says, "poetry really speaks to you, what does it say?"

Amy Ndiaye says, "it's the words that speak to you, you have to listen to the words, like my friend who wrote a poem about lasagne and it was beautiful.

Amy's poetry performance now speaks for the whole state of Louisiana. That's because she is now the Poetry Outloud State Champion.

Amy silenced the competition, sixteen other student poets from around Louisiana.

She was judged by a panel of poets and professors.

And now she's number one.

And for the first time at her school, Ben Franklin High in New Orleans, a state poetry winner is coming from Ben Franklin's poetry club. That's where Amy's been practicing with other members of the poetry club.

And now, they now, Amy Ndiaye is the best.

Wild Bill says, "this has really been unlocking a lot of opportunities for you."

Amy says, "since I won the competition, I am more confident in speaking ability and it's really boosted my self esteem."

Amy's poetic plan for the future is to become a mechanical engineer.

She's come a long way.

A long way with words.

Since lasagne.