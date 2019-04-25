× Tornado Watch in effect until 3 PM

The threat of severe weather continues for southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi Thursday. A Tornado Watch is in effect for the entire viewing area until 3 this afternoon. This means conditions are favorable for storms to produce damaging winds and possibly tornadoes.

Warnings have already occurred Thursday morning with more possible through the day. Be sure to take shelter if you are within a warned area. The safest place to be is on the lowest level of your house in an interior room or hall. Try to avoid mobile homes for a more sturdy shelter.

Look for a line of storms to move across the area this morning with a secondary line this afternoon. Locally heavy rain is also likely which could lead to isolated street flooding. Avoid driving through any flooded roads.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.