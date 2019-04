Jazz Fest will open at 12:30 today! Follow us on social media for schedule updates. Happy Jazz Fest 50! — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) April 25, 2019

Because of inclement weather, Jazz Fest hast delayed the opening of the fest.

Originally scheduled to open at 11 A.M. with the first musical guests taking the stage for 11:30.

The fest will now open at 12:30.

