Shorty Fest to include big names and and an all-star team-up

NEW ORLEANS -- This year's Shorty Fest will bring together big names in the world of New Orleans music as it does every year, including one team-up that's sure to put on a great show.

The New Orleans Suspects and the Golden Commanche Mardi Gras Indians will perform together in a group they are calling "Tribal Gold."

The all-star group visited the Twist Stage to give us a taste of what they're cooking.

Shorty Fest is the big fundraising event for the Trombone Shorty Foundation, founded by New Orleans' own Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews. The foundation offers education in all areas of the music industry to make sure the next generation of New Orleans musicians is strong.

Shorty Fest is Wednesday, May 1, 8 p.m., at the House of Blues. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with special guests will perform. Also taking the stage will be the Soul Rebels with Cuban percussion master Pedrito Martinez, Southern Avenue, the debut of Tribal Gold, the Erica Falls Band, New Breed Brass Band, Lil’ Glenn & Backatown, and Sarayah.