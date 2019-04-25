× Odds are Laine Hardy could win ‘American Idol?’

NEW ORLEANS– Odds seem to be in Laine Hardy’s favor that he could be the next ‘American Idol.’ This is the 17th season for the long running reality show, but the second season on ABC.

At 5 to 2 odds, Laine Hardy is the outright favorite to win Season 17 of the hit ABC singing competition show. Contestants Alejandro Aranda and Madison VanDenburg are each listed close behind at 3 to 1.

The others in the Top 8 are Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Laci Kaye Booth, Walker Burroughs, Alyssa Raghu, and Wade Cota.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez went to his hometown in Livingston Parish, Louisiana to talk with folks about this bayou boy!

The following odds and analysis come from SportsInsider.com's 25-plus year veteran oddsmaker, sportsbook consultant, and international gambling expert James Murphy. Murphy specializes in handicapping theory and non-sport novelty betting including entertainment, politics, and trending news.

For a link to the American Idol odds according to Sports Insider.com, click HERE.