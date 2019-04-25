Lynhaven Retreat provides hope for abused women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, La. -- This organization is building homes and rebuilding hearts.

It's called Lynhaven Retreat, and it can be found on the north-shore.

Sitting on 18 acres of land, the retreat's program was put in place to help provide a tranquil place where women can find refuge.

"Ninety percent of the women that are here, 9 out of 10, have been sexually and/or physically abused," explains Lynhaven's CEO, David Bottner.

The program is one of several from the New Orleans Mission, and it's allowing abused, homeless, and trafficked women to enter a one year discipleship program.

The goal is to help them to escape their current situations and focus on recovery.

During the months of April and May, the Youbuild organization is helping to build a new cottage that will help house 12 additional women.

Youbuild workers are a part of a program where low income youth learn construction skills and positive energy to help break the cycle of poverty with a commitment to work, education, family, and community.

Bottner says this is a great partnership that will help grow both groups in their journey to better lives.

"It's young men helping women to build a house as these women are building their house," explains Bottner.

"They are gutting it, and we think that in probably about 45 days it will be complete," says Bottner.

Trish Trombley, a victim of domestic abuse, is currently going through the discipleship program and lives in one of the four finished cottages.

She shares an uplifting message to those who might feel stuck in their abusive relationship.

"Don't stay because you think that you have no where else to go. You have somewhere else to go. There is somewhere where people will love you, and you'll get the help that you'll need, and you'll get the love that you deserve,"shares Trish.

