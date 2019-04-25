× Local rapper arrested for child desertion

ST. BERNARD PARISH, LA – Officers with the SBPSO say the mother left her child alone in a ride-share car.

New Orleans bounce rapper Reiona Oliver was arrested and booked for child desertion.

Fans may know the 27-year-old as “GAMEOVA REEDY.”

Officers say Oliver called a local transportation service company for a pickup from a home in Chalmette.

When the car arrived, Oliver instructed the driver to bring the child to school in New Orleans, alone.

The drive explained that without an adult, he could not drive the 5-year-old child anywhere.

Oliver chose to ignore the driver, as she walked back into the house, so the driver took the child to a Sheriff’s Office substation in Arabi to seek assistance.

Oliver was taken into custody and transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison.

Officers say after a criminal history check was conducted, they learned she had two outstanding warrants out of Jefferson Parish for traffic attachments.