How do you get Katy Perry to come to your crawfish boil?

NEW ORLEANS– As you know pop superstar Katy Perry is coming to New Orleans to perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Saturday.

Fans in New Orleans are eagerly awaiting Katy Perry’s first Jazz Fest performance. Perry will be headlining on the Acura Stage.

A New Orleans woman is trying to get Katy to show up at her annual crawfish boil after Jazz Fest. Rebekah Bradshaw who is in the dance troupe, The Pussyfooters would love Katy to show up and eat some delicious Louisiana crawfish at their boil where they’ll be boiling 300 pounds of crawfish. It’s a Jazz Fest tradition for Bradshaw and her family.

Here’s your official invite, Katy!

Rebekah says tweet at her @NOLAGirl504Life if you and your dancers want to show up and enjoy some crawish! She’ll give you the address.