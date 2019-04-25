Do’s and don’t for the 50th annual Jazz Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans jazz Festival kicks off today and thousands of people are joining in on the 50th annual celebration! However, there are a few do's and don'ts you should be aware of.

The New Orleans weather can be unpredictable, so rain gear, hats, and things of that nature are encouraged by the Jazz Fest staff.

On the other hand, some gear and items may be banned. For example, hats attached with a small umbrella are welcomed to the event. However, large umbrellas of any kind are strictly prohibited. They have the potential of being hazardous and they may get in the way of the view for other guests.

Water bottles that do not have a cap or a lid are also banned from the event. Alcohol will be available for purchase at Jazz Fest but guests are not allowed to bring their own alcoholic beverages.

So, "what can I do?" you may ask... There is plenty! Guests are encouraged to visit some of the artists tents to learn more about their music and the culture of their brand. You can also bring a small lawn chair with you, please make sure it's not over-sized. Also, touring the food vendors is one of the most recommended activities there!

It is encouraged to give yourself plenty of time to find parking. Some say, when guests come too late, it could take hours to find a space.

For more questions or for answers to frequently asked questions, visit http://www.nojazzfest.com.