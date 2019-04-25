× Car crash in Livingston kills four Mississippi residents

HOLDEN, LA – An early morning crash claimed the lives of four people, and sent a fifth to the hospital.

The fatal crash happened around 5 A.M. Thursday morning.

LSP Troopers responded to the scene, on I-12 eastbound, east of LA Hwy 63 in Livingston Parish.

Officers say 57-year-old Willie Smith Jr. of Loranger, was traveling westbound on I-12 in a 1998 Lincoln Town Car.

At the same time, Jones, of Mississippi, and his three passengers were traveling eastbound on I-12 in a 2010 Nissan Altima.

For reasons still under investigation, Jones crossed the median and entered the westbound lanes of travel, which resulted in the Lincoln striking the Nissan head-on.

Jones was properly restrained at the time of the crash.

He was transported to North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond where he later passed away.

All three passengers were unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

They were pronounced deceased on scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office.

Smith was also transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

His current condition is unknown.

Impairment is unknown at this time. Routine toxicology samples were taken from both drivers, and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for further analysis.

The identities of the deceased will be released upon notification of next of kin. This crash remains under investigation.