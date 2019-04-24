Who’s the ‘Mayor’ of Norco, Louisiana? Unofficially, this fish fry guy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Norco, La - He's the unofficial mayor of Norco, Louisiana.

His name is Stevie.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE on WGNO News with a Twist at 5 pm and 6 pm with Stevie and the others at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Norco.

It's Good Friday.

And it's the final Friday for the church's Friday Fish Fry Day.

Everybody is working hard.

And everybody includes Stevie, the "mayor".

His job at the the fish party is to take tickets.

He does it with style.

And he does it with grace.

And the way he does it makes everybody love him.

And so will you.

Oh yeah, Stevie is finally settling down from working for a chance to do a little eating.