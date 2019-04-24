× Storms could impact Zurich Classic, Jazz Fest on Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Slight Risk outlook for severe weather on Thursday. This generally indicates a 15% chance of seeing severe weather within the region.

An area of storms currently in Texas will likely consolidate into a storm cluster or squall line that moves east out of Texas and into southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi during the day on Thursday. The main impact with this system would be the threat of damaging straight wind gusts along the leading edge.

A smaller tornado threat also exists along with the potential for heavy rain.

There is still a question on timing of this system. But it looks like anywhere from late morning through the afternoon has the chance for storms.

This will pose an issue most likely for the first day of Jazz Fest as well as the start of the Zurich Classic. The good news is everything will clear up Friday through the weekend.

Stay alert to weather on Thursday. If you are out at area events you will need to take shelter as storms move in.

