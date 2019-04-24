× One of the oldest carnival organizations in Jefferson Parish, Krewe of Caesar, is no more

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA – After 40 years of rolling through Metairie, the Krewe of Caesar has announced they are calling it a wrap.

Captain Bob Carnisi made the announcement at a lieutenants meeting on Tuesday.

Carnisi says funding is the main reason for the parades cancellation.

Adding that over the past few years, it has been “exceedingly difficult” to fund a parade of the high quality that Caesar is known for.

“The residents of Jefferson Parish have enjoyed the Krewe of Caesar for 40 years and we are disappointed to see its departure from Mardi Gras. I want to thank Bob Carnisi for his leadership as Captain of the Krewe of Caesar for so many years and all of the riders that have helped to make Mardi Gras an enjoyable experience for our residents,” said President Michael Yenni. “We have had a lot of inquiries regarding the coveted Saturday night spot during Family Gras. We are dedicated to ensuring that Jefferson Mardi Gras continues to be a memorable experience for the spectators on the street and those riding in the parades as well.”

Carnisi also said the uncertainty of parade routes and inability to plan has also been difficult to attract members.

Caesar was at one point, the largest Carnival organization in Jefferson Parish history, with more than 800 male and female members.

Check out the awesome timeline, courtesy of http://www.kreweofcaesar.org.