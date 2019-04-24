NOLA Craft Cocktail Experience Drink of the Day: Wayfare “Hurricanito”

At Wayfare, we follow a simple rule: Make interesting and delicious food in-house, using only the freshest ingredients. All of our sandwiches, salads, entrées, soups, cocktails and bar fare demonstrate our goal to make cuisine that both satisfies and inspires.

Here’s the “Hurricanito” craft cocktail from Wayfare made with fresh Mint and Strawberries, Lime Juice, Rum, a house-made Passion fruit pulp, finished with soda water and garnished with Mint and Strawberries.

Enjoy one with the NOLA Craft Cocktail Experience – Available Now!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here to purchase a NOLA Craft Cocktail Card Today

NOLA Craft Cocktail Restrictions

Must be 21 or older to purchase a Nola Craft Cocktail Card.

Cocktails poured at discretion of the bar/location.

Valid for two craft cocktails from the menu at each location (NOT VALID FOR WINE, BEER or SPIRITS).

Not valid with other discounts/promotions.

User is responsible for any cover charge.

Must mention card when ordering.

Limit 1 card per household.

Does not include gratuity.

Card has No Cash Value.

Card will expire on 03/31/2020.

Other Restrictions may apply.

Offer subject to change without notice.

Purchase Agreement