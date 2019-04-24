New Italian eatery Gianna all the buzz downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The Big Easy just gained a premiere Italian restaurant like no other.

Four James Beard award winning chefs came together to bring Gianna, to New Orleans.

The restaurant is named after Chef Rebecca Wilcombs grandmother.

The chef's Italian roots have served her well over the 10 years she's been with the Link Restaurant Group..

So much so, that chef Donald Link thought it only natural to highlight her impressive skills.

Gianna is in a brand new building downtown on Magazine.

The restaurant offers a beautiful view, welcoming atmosphere, and delicious eats.