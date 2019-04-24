× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Green Drinks!

Green drinks make us feel like we’re doing something good for our bodies, but some green drinks can pack in the sugar equivalent of more than 15 sugar packets, so it pays to know what you’re really getting. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re getting the Skinny with Molly on the best and worst bets when it comes to store-bought green drinks!

LOVE IT!

Smoothie King Slim-n-Trim Veggie

Molly’s Twist: Almond Milk in place of fruit juice + Greek yogurt in place of banana

Spinach, kale, ginger, mango, protein powder, Greek yogurt, almond milk, fiber blend

Per 20-ounce: 207 calories – 29 grams carb – 7 grams fiber – 18 grams sugar (0 added sugar) – 21 grams protein + added bonus of 400 mg calcium and more than 700 mg potassium.

Daily Greens PURITY

Per 16-ounce bottle: 60 calories, 12 grams sugar

Cucumber, celery, kale, broccoli, parsley, lemon, basil (RENEW has watermelon; still low sugar)

Vital Proteins Collagen Beauty Greens

Blend of collagen + hyaluronic acid + raw greens

Marine collagen, Organic wheat grass, coconut water powder, alfalfa leaf, kale, barley grass, spinach

Matcha Green Tea

Zero calories, high-antioxidant

Nuun Lemon Lime Hydration Tablets

Electrolyte-rich, very low in sugar & calories

LIKE IT!

Suja Green Supreme Green Charge

Per 12-ounce bottle: 110 calories, 21 grams sugar

Apple juice, kale juice, lemon juice

REBBL Matcha Latte

120 calories – 12 grams carb – 9 grams sugar – 2 grams protein

Ingredients include coconut milk, honey, matcha green tea

HATE IT!

Naked KALE GREEN MACHINE 100% Juice Smoothie

Per 16-ounce bottle: 270 calories, 53 grams sugar

Apple juice, mango puree, pineapple juice, banana puree, kiwi puree, spirulina, alfalfa, broccoli, spinach, barley grass, wheat grass, parsley, ginger, kale, odorless garlic.

Odwalla Original Superfood Smoothie

Per 16-ounce serving: 240 calories, 51 grams sugar

Apple juice, peach and mango purees, banana puree, less than 1% spirulina, wheat grass, barley grass…

###

