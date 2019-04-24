Love it, Like it, Hate it: Green Drinks!
Green drinks make us feel like we’re doing something good for our bodies, but some green drinks can pack in the sugar equivalent of more than 15 sugar packets, so it pays to know what you’re really getting. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re getting the Skinny with Molly on the best and worst bets when it comes to store-bought green drinks!
LOVE IT!
Smoothie King Slim-n-Trim Veggie
- Molly’s Twist: Almond Milk in place of fruit juice + Greek yogurt in place of banana
- Spinach, kale, ginger, mango, protein powder, Greek yogurt, almond milk, fiber blend
- Per 20-ounce: 207 calories – 29 grams carb – 7 grams fiber – 18 grams sugar (0 added sugar) – 21 grams protein + added bonus of 400 mg calcium and more than 700 mg potassium.
- Per 16-ounce bottle: 60 calories, 12 grams sugar
- Cucumber, celery, kale, broccoli, parsley, lemon, basil (RENEW has watermelon; still low sugar)
Vital Proteins Collagen Beauty Greens
- Blend of collagen + hyaluronic acid + raw greens
- Marine collagen, Organic wheat grass, coconut water powder, alfalfa leaf, kale, barley grass, spinach
Matcha Green Tea
- Zero calories, high-antioxidant
Nuun Lemon Lime Hydration Tablets
- Electrolyte-rich, very low in sugar & calories
LIKE IT!
Suja Green Supreme Green Charge
Per 12-ounce bottle: 110 calories, 21 grams sugar
Apple juice, kale juice, lemon juice
REBBL Matcha Latte
120 calories – 12 grams carb – 9 grams sugar – 2 grams protein
Ingredients include coconut milk, honey, matcha green tea
HATE IT!
Naked KALE GREEN MACHINE 100% Juice Smoothie
- Per 16-ounce bottle: 270 calories, 53 grams sugar
- Apple juice, mango puree, pineapple juice, banana puree, kiwi puree, spirulina, alfalfa, broccoli, spinach, barley grass, wheat grass, parsley, ginger, kale, odorless garlic.
Odwalla Original Superfood Smoothie
- Per 16-ounce serving: 240 calories, 51 grams sugar
- Apple juice, peach and mango purees, banana puree, less than 1% spirulina, wheat grass, barley grass…
