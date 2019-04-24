× Indiana State Police clarify why they released new sketch in Delphi murder investigation

DELPHI, Ind. – Indiana State Police clarified Wednesday that the two different sketches released in the Delphi double murder investigation are of two people and the man depicted in the first sketch is no longer considered a person of interest in the case.

Police said the sketch released Monday is representative of the face of the person captured in the video on one of the girl’s cell phones as he was walking on a bridge. He’s described as having a youthful appearance, but could fall in the age range from his 20s to late 30s.

According to ISP, the person’s appearance could be different today if he has grown a mustache or beard or let his hair grow longer or cut it shorter than depicted in the sketch.

“In the early days and months of the Delphi Murder investigation information was developed about suspect descriptions. It was initially believed the sketch that has been in public view over the last two years of a person in the age range of his 40s to 50s was a person of interest in this murder investigation,” wrote ISP in a press release. “Now, as the investigation has matured and past information has been reassessed, it is the belief of investigators with the Multi-Agency Task Force that the person depicted in the sketch released on April 22 more accurately represents the person wanted for the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.”

On Tuesday, a source told WXIN the recently released sketch was drawn just days after the bodies of Abigail Williams and Liberty German were discovered. It’s unclear at this time why the sketch was withheld.