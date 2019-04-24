Getting into the festival spirit at the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The 50th anniversary of Jazz Fest starts tomorrow, and the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans is celebrating with their new window displays.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez takes a look at the art that's showing off the heart of festival season at the Ritz.

The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans has got all the festival feels!

RJ Raizk was just the talented artist the Ritz-Carlton was looking for to pay tribute to festival season, especially the 50th anniversary of Jazz Fest.

"So I gathered instruments, hand painted the instruments, and customized them in all different ways," he said.

Raizk said the majority of the patterns he used on the instruments are in his personal art portfolio and he applied them to the instruments using brighter colors and bolder designs.

"I feel like them being specifically on instruments is a big way to showcase the music and energy of New Orleans during festival season," he said.

Raizk is originally from New York, but fell in love with New Orleans and moved here.

The instruments will be for sale after the exhibit ends, so contact the Ritz-Carlton for more information.

For more information on RJ Raizk's art, click HERE.